No trains from Shotton to Wrexham and Bidston on Sunday due to engineering work

Published: Saturday, Aug 31st, 2019
Planned engineering works will affect commuters relying on trains on the Borderlands line tommorrow.

On Sunday, September 1 all lines will be closed due to the work and buses will replace trains between Wrexham to Bidston.

Transport for Wales website states:

“Engineering work is taking place between Wrexham Central and Bidston, closing all lines.

As a result of this, buses will replace trains between Wrexham Central and Bidston.

Check before you travel:

You can plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.

You can find the location of your bus replacement by checking station signs or by searching for your station on our station information pages.

Replacement Bus Travel Advice:

Bicycles are not allowed on rail replacement bus services at any time, unless fully folded. More travel advice for your replacement bus journey is available by selecting the Train Operating Company you are travelling with here.”

