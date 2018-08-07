No threat to public during ‘incident’ in Penyffordd on Monday evening

A man has been arrested for alleged public order offences following an incident in Penyfford on Monday night.

Police were called to an address in West View, Penyffordd at around 6pm following “concerns for the safety of an individual” a North Wales Police spokesperson said.

“Police negotiators attended and the man was eventually detained in the early hours of this morning and arrested for public order offences.

He is in custody in Mold. No one was hurt during the incident.” The spokesperson added.

Residents in Penyffordd have been thanked for their patience during the incident, in an update of social media South Flintshire Police said:

“Police dealt with an incident in Penyffordd yesterday evening.

The incident took several hours to resolve safely.

Thank you to the patient local residents who had their evening disrupted.

No threat to the public and a vulnerable man is now safe.”