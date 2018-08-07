independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

No threat to public during ‘incident’ in Penyffordd on Monday evening

Published: Tuesday, Aug 7th, 2018
Share:

A man has been arrested for alleged public order offences following an incident in Penyfford on Monday night.

Police were called to an address in West View, Penyffordd at around 6pm following “concerns for the safety of an individual” a North Wales Police spokesperson said.

“Police negotiators attended and the man was eventually detained in the early hours of this morning and arrested for public order offences.

He is in custody in Mold. No one was hurt during the incident.” The spokesperson added.

Residents in Penyffordd have been thanked for their patience during the incident, in an update of social media South Flintshire Police said:

“Police dealt with an incident in Penyffordd yesterday evening.

The incident took several hours to resolve safely.

Thank you to the patient local residents who had their evening disrupted.

No threat to the public and a vulnerable man is now safe.”

LATEST NEWS:

Your child could be entitled to £125 to help cover the cost of school uniforms

Smacking ban in Wales divides public opinion

Nearly £1.8m in Welsh Government ‘Active Travel’ grants handed to Flintshire

Police appeal following burglary in Pentre Halkyn this morning

Police launch witness appeal following serious collision on the A55 at Northop today

A former village pub could be converted into a house under new proposals

Repairs to Hawarden Castle gates and lodge given green light

Serious accident closes one lane of the A55 between Northop and Ewloe

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next week

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn