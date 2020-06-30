Nine men charged in connection with county lines drug dealing in Chester

Nine men arrested as part of an investigation into targeting county lines drug dealing have now been charged.

The men were all arrested on Monday 29 June following a series of dawn raids across Chester and Flintshire.

A total of 45 officers took part in the operation, executing warrants at seven addresses in Blacon, Broughton, Upton, Saughall and Ellesmere Port.

The raids were carried out by officers from Chester LPU, with the support of a number of Special Constables, the Impact Unit and officers from the Cheshire and North Wales Armed Policing Alliance.





Following questioning the men have since been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine).

They have all been remanded in police custody and are set to appear at Warrington Magistrates Court later today, Tuesday 30 June.

Below are the details of the nine men –

• Ryan Wallace (22) of Whitchurch Road, Chester

• Ashley White (28) of Canalside, Chester

• Bradley Wong (21) of Blacon Point Road

• Ryan Sheppard (23) of Newhall Road, Upton

• Fergus Rideal (21) of Long Lane, Saughall

• Frederick Pendleton (44) of West Street, Chester

• James McLeod (30) of Hillside Road, Chester

• Alex Freeman (21) of HMP Berwyn, Wrexham

• Josseph Birthwright (21) Parkfield Road, Broughton.