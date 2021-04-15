New voluntary group coming together in Buckley to establish a local “community fridge”

A new voluntary group is coming together in Buckley to establish a local “community fridge”.

Provisionally named the Buckley Community Fridge Collective, the project is headed by the Reverend Kathryn Price, minister at St John’s United Reformed Church.

The group is looking to attract new members to help with various aspects of the project, including its setup, management and day-to-day running.

A community fridge initiative enables the free transfer of surplus perishable (and non-perishable) in-date food from individuals and retailers to the local community.





Anyone can donate, for instance if they are about to go on holiday and have an unopened bottle of milk or loaf of bread, or their allotment has been doing particularly well and they’ve got more potatoes than they know what to do with.

Local retailers with leftovers close to date that they aren’t going to be able to sell may also contribute.

A spokesperson for the fledgeling group said: “A community fridge differs from a food bank not just in that perishable food is available but also in that anybody can use it- you don’t have to be in particular need- and there is no limit in theory to the amount of use someone can make of the fridge subject, of course, to availability of and level of demand for a certain item.”

“However, in these particularly tough times, the fridge looks to be a source of support for those finding it hard to put food on the table.”

“Despite having to take into account the ongoing logistical difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic the group would like the fridge to be a community hub in which people can come together insofar, as course, as the latest social distancing rules permit.”

Reverend Price says “Parkfields Community Centre in Mold, where I am Chair of Trustees, set up a Community Fridge at the end of last year.”

“It is now open twice a week, collecting from local supermarkets and serving at least 12 households every time. All communities could do with this kind of community sharing and Buckley is no exception.”

Planning for the project is in the early stages, with the group currently looking for a venue to host the fridge, to raise funds to cover set-up and running costs, and the all-important volunteers.

Committee members are needed as well as fundraisers, drivers and fridge centre staff.

Those responsible for the handling of food in any way will need to complete, or have completed, a relevant qualification in food hygiene.

For general information about community fridge projects please see www.hubbub.org.uk

If you would like to get involved in the project in any way please contact the Rev. Kathryn Price on minister.alunvale@mail.com or 01244 547974