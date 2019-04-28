New service to improve care for shoulder injuries launched in Flintshire

North Wales NHS charity Awyr Las/Blue Sky donated £33,000 to purchase an ultrasound scanner for the Musculoskeletal service.

The new ultrasound scanner which is based in the community CMATS (Clinical Musculoskeletal Assessment and Treatment Service) clinic located on the Glyndwr University campus in Wrexham allows GPs to be able to refer patients straight through for a full and thorough shoulder assessment and scan at the centre.

The service means patients can be referred to the clinic, receive an assessment, a scan if appropriate and receive treatment for the problem all in a ‘one stop shop’ appointment, getting investigation and treatment to the patient faster.

Physiotherapist for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Sally Priest who leads the clinics alongside Dr Makarios Asprou said, “We are so delighted that the new service is up and running.

“We will treat people of every age, including people with sports injuries or strains from their jobs which they can get if they do repetitive work. We will also be able to treat elderly patients and those who have sustained trauma.

“This is an initiative that will really help working age people as it is mostly this group who are affected by shoulder injuries. Sometimes when people get injured during sport, it can affect their ability to do their job too.

“We can potentially get people back to work faster because patients will no longer require multiple appointments with the GP and the hospital, they’ll just need one. It will also take pressure off GP time as they won’t need to see these patients again.

“Patients will be leaving the clinic in one appointment knowing exactly what their diagnosis is, potentially having had the appropriate treatment that is needed or being put on an appropriate pathway to surgery in a timely manner if we can’t treat them.

The service has launched with shoulder scanning as this is where demand is currently the greatest, however the team are hoping to extend the service and to be able to provide a similar service for musculoskeletal problems affecting other areas of the body.

Clinical lead for the CMATS service, GP Makarios Asprou said, “We are so pleased with the scanner, for the patient it means if they need an injection this can be done under ultrasound guidance which is very accurate compared to blind injecting and this can improve patient outcomes.”

Cath Humes fundraiser for Awyr Las said, “It’s great to see the money that people raise for Awyr Las making a big difference to patients in this way. We know so many people in Wrexham and Flintshire will benefit from this great new service.”