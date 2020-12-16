New rules on how many people can meet up and ‘bubble’ in Wales to be made law
Only two households plus one person living alone will be able to form “Christmas bubble” in Wales during a five-day period between 23 and 27 December.
The four UK nations had agreed at the end of November a set of rules for the festive period which included allowing three households to meet up.
The Welsh government is moving away from an agreed four nation approach and will put the change into law.
During today’s Welsh government press conference, First minister Mark Drakeford said: “The situation we are facing is extremely serious. We must move to alert level four and tighten the restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus and save lives.”
“This new set of higher-level restrictions will apply to the whole of Wales. This means all non-essential retail, including close contact services and all leisure and fitness centres will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve.
“All hospitality premises will close from 6pm on Christmas Day.
“And on December 28, tighter restrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will apply.”
Mr Drakeford has said the number of households who can ‘bubble’ over the Christmas has been reduced from three to two, he didn’t say at the time it would be put into law.
Restrictions will still be relaxed between 23 and 27 December – but the first minister used social media this evening to say the Welsh government will be “changing the law in Wales to only allow two households, plus a person living alone, to come together this Christmas. The smaller our Christmas, the safer.”
A joint statement was later issued from the UK Government, Scottish Government, and Welsh Government but it failed to mention the law change in Wales, it says:
“As we approach the festive period, the UK Government, Scottish Government, and Welsh Government are seeking to balance pragmatism with the overriding priority of protecting public health. To do this, we have joined together to issue clear guidance and recommendations, as follows.
“A smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas, and a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas.”
“The safest way to spend this Christmas is with your own household or your existing support bubble in your own home – and we strongly recommend that this is what you do if at all possible.”
During a Downing Street press conference this afternoon Boris Johnson said he didn’t want to criminalize anyone who broke the rules.
The prime minister said: “Having looked at the latest data – with our colleagues in the Devolved Administrations, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, we have decided that the overall situation is alas worse and more challenging than we had hoped when we first set the rules.”
“So while it would not be right to criminalise people who have made plans and simply want to spend time with their loved ones, we are all collectively across the UK, governments at every level asking you to think hard and in detail about the days ahead and whether you can do more to protect yourself and others.”
“We are keeping the laws the same – but we all want to send the same message: a smaller Christmas is going to be a safer Christmas, and a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas.”
Asked why the Welsh Government has now moved away from the previously agreed four nation approach, health minister Vaughan Gething told BBC Wales Live this evening: “We’ve gone away from the UK settlement because of the seriousness in Wales that we have a tighter set of rules.”
If rules are broken, Mr Gething said: “Of course there are sanctions for breaking the rules, but the reality is we’re having to do this because of the position we find ourselves in.”
“The reason we’re asking people to think again about who they’re going to see over Christmas it because the risk to people’s lives.”
“This isn’t about saving Christmas This is about saving lives. That’s what underpins our approach.”
Dr David Bailey, Chair of the British Medical Association’s Welsh Council had called for the law on the number of households which are able to meet at Christmas to be changed.
He said,“we fear many may disregard the advice for two households to meet, and look to do what they are legally able to.”
“We cannot stress enough the pressure the NHS is currently facing – with the highest number of Covid patients in hospital in Wales so far – doctors on the frontline are exhausted, and we know the worst is yet to come.”
“We must not forget the sacrifices our frontline professionals are making on a daily basis to fight this virus. Health Boards in Wales must ensure a rapid roll out of vaccinations as well as consistent mental health support for all staff during this incredibly testing time.”
“We urge the public to take the risk seriously and minimise contact as much as possible this Christmas in order to protect each other and to lessen the impact on the NHS.”
