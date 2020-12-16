New rules on how many people can meet up and ‘bubble’ in Wales to be made law

Only two households plus one person living alone will be able to form “Christmas bubble” in Wales during a five-day period between 23 and 27 December.

The four UK nations had agreed at the end of November a set of rules for the festive period which included allowing three households to meet up.

The Welsh government is moving away from an agreed four nation approach and will put the change into law.

During today’s Welsh government press conference, First minister Mark Drakeford said: “The situation we are facing is extremely serious. We must move to alert level four and tighten the restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus and save lives.”





“This new set of higher-level restrictions will apply to the whole of Wales. This means all non-essential retail, including close contact services and all leisure and fitness centres will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve.

“All hospitality premises will close from 6pm on Christmas Day.

“And on December 28, tighter restrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will apply.”

Mr Drakeford has said the number of households who can ‘bubble’ over the Christmas has been reduced from three to two, he didn’t say at the time it would be put into law.

Restrictions will still be relaxed between 23 and 27 December – but the first minister used social media this evening to say the Welsh government will be “changing the law in Wales to only allow two households, plus a person living alone, to come together this Christmas. The smaller our Christmas, the safer.”

A joint statement was later issued from the UK Government, Scottish Government, and Welsh Government but it failed to mention the law change in Wales, it says:

“As we approach the festive period, the UK Government, Scottish Government, and Welsh Government are seeking to balance pragmatism with the overriding priority of protecting public health. To do this, we have joined together to issue clear guidance and recommendations, as follows.