These are the new ‘rules’ dog walkers will need to follow avoid a fine in Flintshire

Flintshire County Council is introducing a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) with regard to dog fouling and control.

The PSPO will replace the out-of-date Dog Control Order to create a more comprehensive and consistent approach when dealing with issues such as dog fouling, keeping dogs on leads and excluding dogs from specified areas.

In June 2017 Flintshire County Council undertook a consultation exercise into a Public Space Protection Order around dog control and dog fouling.

On conclusion of the consultation, the results of the online survey and comments were collated and presented to the Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee for discussion and the Cabinet Committee for final determination.

The new conditions will be enforceable from the 20th October 2017.

In summary, this order covers the following:

A person in charge of a dog will be required to:

1. Remove their dog’s waste from all public places in Flintshire.

2. Prohibit taking, or permitting the dog to enter or remain in,:

a. all areas within school grounds;

b. the playing areas of marked sports pitches (dogs are permitted on the area around the marked pitch);

c. the playing areas of formal recreational areas including, but not exclusively, bowling greens and tennis courts;

d. equipped children’s play areas.

3. Keep their dog on a lead within a cemetery.

4. Have the means on their person, at all times, to pick up their dog’s waste from all public places in Flintshire.

5. Put their dog on a lead, when directed by an authorised officer, if the dog is loose and causing a nuisance or annoyance to any other person, bird or animal.

Dogs will be able to be exercised in areas surrounding the marked sports pitches, there is not a blanket ban on dogs in areas with marked sports pitches.

Click here for a full map of locations: fccmapping.flintshire.gov.uk

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection, Councillor Chris Bithell, said:

“Dog fouling has been and continues to be an issue in all our communities. The majority of dog owners are responsible but this PSPO will enable us to take action against those who are not.

Responsible dog owners have nothing to worry about with the introduction of this PSPO.”

The PSPO will be in place for a period of three years from 20 October 2017.

Breach of any of these conditions will result in the issuing of a Fixed Penalty Notice of £75.

Signs are currently being produced and will be placed at appropriate locations in order for enforcement to take place in due course.

Information and maps of affected areas will be available via the Flintshire website www.flintshire.gov.uk/psporesults.