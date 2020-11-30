New restrictions on Welsh hospitality set to be unveiled today

Tighter restrictions on hospitality in Wales are expected to be unveiled today.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday that a “further national effort” was needed to create the “headroom” needed as cases of coronavirus have started to rise again after the end of Wales-wide firebreak.

Mark Drakeford announced last week that cinemas, bowling alleys and other indoor entertainment venues will be expected to close – and new measures will also be imposed on the hospitality industry will come into force from Friday, 4 December.

There will be no changes to non-essential retail, hairdressers, gyms and leisure centres.





Meetings have been taking place over the weekend with industry representatives to finalise details of the new arrangements.

It’s expected a major package of financial support for businesses affected by any new restrictions will be announced.

The first minister will outline the agreed plans for the hospitality industry during today’s Welsh government press conference.

There are suggestions that Wales could follow Scotland’s Level 3 measures on hospitality where pubs and restaurants are allowed to open for the sale of food and non alcoholic drinks, until 6pm.

Last entry in to pubs and restaurants is 5pm and all customers must have left the premises and a venue must be closed by 6pm.

Six people can meet in hospitality venues from a maximum of two households under Scotland’s Level 3 measures.

On Friday, Mark Drakeford said: “We need to use the coming weeks to reduce the spread of the virus and to create more headroom for the Christmas period.”

“That doesn’t mean a return to firebreak arrangements but the cabinet has agreed to take further specific and targeted action to reinforce the current national measures we have in place.”

“There will be new restrictions in the hospitality industry which will come into effect on Friday.”

“I know just how hard the sector has worked to put measures in place to protect the public and I know that this will be a worrying time for all those working in the industry.”

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Public Health Wales welcomes the decision of the Welsh Government to introduce restrictions on indoor venues ahead of Christmas period, in order to reduce the opportunities for the virus to spread in our communities and to keep people safe.

“We await details of Welsh Government’s deliberations on any further restrictions.

“We understand that people will want to do their Christmas shopping at this time of year. We would suggest to try to visit shops during off-peak times, to always maintain social distancing and to wear a face covering if you can. Options such as ‘click and collect’ or online purchasing may also be something to consider.

“The festive period is important for people across Wales who want to be with loved ones during the holidays, particularly after a very difficult year, but we would remind everyone that we must each continue to take personal responsibility to limit the spread of the virus and protect our loved ones, particularly if they are vulnerable or extremely vulnerable.”

“For many, this will mean that it isn’t possible to celebrate Christmas in the way you normally would.”

The Welsh government press conference starts at 12.15pm today, Monday, 30th November.