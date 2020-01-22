News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

New railcard giving reduced fares for military veterans is set to be launched on Armistice Day

Published: Wednesday, Jan 22nd, 2020
Share:

A new railcard giving reduced fares for military veterans is set to be launched later this year.

Military veterans will get cut-price train travel to help “boost job prospects and bring them closer to family and friends” the government says but, it won’t be available until Armistice Day.

The new railcard will extend discounted train travel to the more than 830,000 veterans not covered by existing discounts.

It will be available to buy from 11 November and will cost £21 for a limited period, before rising to £30.

The government said it is “delivering on a manifesto commitment, forms part of the government’s veterans strategy.”

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Johnny Mercer said:

“Discounted train travel is a fantastic way to recognise those who have served this country, and the speed at which plans have been worked up shows how seriously we are taking our commitments to make the UK the best country in the world to be a veteran.

The railcard is only the start though, and I’m clear we need to do more to look after the people who so selflessly put their lives on the line to look after us.

Now the action plan has been published, I look forward to continuing to drive forward this issue across government and the services we offer.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Shotton-based Tata Steel starts annual search for young people to join its prestigious apprenticeship scheme

North Wales Police back national campaign to protect vulnerable people from courier fraud phone scam

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 10% of workforce at Halewood

Connah’s Quay Town Council precept set to rise but residents are saved from a 17% council tax hike

Deeside based Rubicon Garden Rooms is first company in the UK to win backing from tv consumer protection expert

Wales moves a step closer to smacking ban midst calls for its introduction to be scrapped

Recycled plastic used to resurface road in Flintshire as part of pioneering new trial

Additional eighty car parking spaces set for Wepre Park as surge in visitor numbers continues to cause problems

Plans to cut size and amount of council committees in Flintshire set to be considered


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn