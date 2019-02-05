News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

New play which had its première in Mold last year opens in London’s West End tonight

Published: Tuesday, Feb 5th, 2019
A new play which had its première in Mold last year will open in the West End tonight, Tuesday, February 5.

Home I’m Darling is directed by Tamara Harvey and features Katherine Parkinson, star of TV’s Doc Martin, The IT Crowd and Humans, and Richard Harrington from the detective drama series Hinterland.

Laura Wade’s dark comedy about one woman’s quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife is a Theatr Clwyd production in partnership with the National Theatre on London’s South Bank.

It was a hit with critics and audiences when it opened in Mold, playing to full houses in July 2018 before transferring to the National’s Dorfman stage later in the year, where it also sold out.

It opens at the Duke of York’s Theatre in Covent Garden tonight, and continues in the West End until 13 April. It will then tour to Bath and Salford before returning to Mold from 30 April until 4 May.

Home I’m Darling asks how happily married are the happily married?  Every couple needs a little fantasy to keep their marriage sparkling. But behind the gingham curtains things start to unravel. Katherine Parkinson plays a 1950s domestic goddess and Richard Harrington her husband.

The production features sets, costumes and props all made by highly skilled in-house teams in Theatr Clwyd’s production departments and workshop, working in collaboration with the National Theatre. The show is presented in the West End and on tour in partnership with theatre producers Fiery Angel.

