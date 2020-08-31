New Liverpool theatre festival set to take place in September

A new theatre festival will take place outdoors between 11 September and 19 September at St. Luke’s Bombed Out Church in Liverpool.

There will be twelve productions across nine days which will support the city’s theatre scene and offer live entertainment for people to enjoy.

The productions include ‘Swan Song’, starring Andrew Lancel in a one man show written by Jonathan Harvey and directed by Noreen Kershaw, a new Pantomime in ‘A Fairy Tale Journey Across The Mersey’ and ‘Laughterhouse Comedy night’ as well as many other forms of entertainment across the event.

The producer, Bill Elms, created the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the affect it has had on the careers of performers and technicians, but also venues and suppliers.





Social distancing will be in place and all Governmental guidelines will be followed.

Capacity has been reduced to ensure socially distanced seating, hand sanitiser stations are available and temperature checks are given before entry whilst masks will be compulsory.

To maintain safety for performers, shows will be limited to one-act performances with cast and crew socially distancing, getting their temperature checked and a maximum of four performers per production whilst each show lasts a maximum of 75 minutes to reduce audience movement.

“Like many colleagues in our industry, work came to a complete standstill in mid-March and it has been a complete shock to the system and tough at times,” Mr Elms said.

“But after working in the industry for 30 years, I could not just sit back and watch everything disintegrate before our very eyes. I had to do something and after a lot of research, ringing round and planning, Liverpool Theatre Festival was born.

“We need to pull together and support our talented artists and incredible production companies through this difficult time, and hopefully something positive can come out of these dreadful times, I would love to see the festival grow to become an annual event. St Luke’s is the perfect backdrop for the inaugural Liverpool Theatre Festival.

“This is about providing theatre lovers with a platform to come out, enjoy and experience live entertainment once again, in a safe environment. This is the first step on a long road to returning to indoor theatre and safety for customers, cast and crew is paramount.

“We worked hard to keep ticket prices affordable without compromising on quality.”

The people at St Luke’s Church have been running a COVID-safe garden café and bar on site for the last few months and they will provide theatregoers with premium drinks and freshly cooked pizza.

Kate Jones, from St Luke’s Bombed Out Church, said: “St Luke’s Bombed Out Church is dedicated to supporting the local arts scene.

“Our team has been working hard to produce a Covid-19 safe environment for local theatre and other cultural events along with our now established garden bar. We are thrilled to welcome back a Bill Elms production to our wonderful iconic building, and we’re delighted to host the very first Liverpool Theatre Festival.”

The full list of performances are: ‘Swan Song’ by Jonathan Harvey, ‘A Fairy Tale Journey Across The Mersey’, ‘Laughterhouse Comedy’, ‘The Best Of Tommy Cooper’, ‘Sweet Mother’, ‘Shakers’ by John Godber, ‘Deathly Confessions’, ‘Matinee Musical Classics’, ‘Music Of The Night’, ‘Judy & Liza’, ‘Hurrah For The Pirate King!’ and ‘Something About Simon’.

“Liverpool really is a wonderful pool of talent,” said Mr Elms.

“A lot of thought has gone into programming the festival and I have quickly secured a wonderful line-up of Liverpool performers and productions, who are eager to see the return of live entertainment.

“We cannot wait to open the festival on 11 September. The performers are already counting down the days until they can get back on a stage in front of a live audience.”

Tickets for Liverpool Theatre Festival are on sale now and start from £10.

They are available from Ticket Quarter at https://www.ticketquarter.co.uk/online/liverpool-theatre-festival-2020

—–

By Jordan Adams