New limit of six connected people meeting indoors at any one time set to be announced

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford will confirm changes to the rules on meeting people indoors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Wales at the 12:30pm briefing today.

The changes come as parts of Wales have seen an increase in cases of the virus linked to people meeting and socialising with others indoors but without social distancing.

From Monday, a new limit of six people will be introduced on the number of people who can meet indoors at any one time. All six must be connected by belonging to the same extended household group.

There will be no change to current rules which allow up to four households to form an exclusive extended household in Wales, and no change to the rules on meeting outdoors.





England has already announced that from 14 September, the legal maximum number of people from different households that can meet will be six people.

In Scotland, a maximum of six people from two households will be able to meet (children under 12 not included) also from 14 September.

The full details, and any other restrictions or unlocking, will be announced at the lunchtime briefing. BBC One Wales, S4C and others will carry most of the briefing live, however if you wish to view a full unrestricted feed check the @WelshGovernment twitter account for the live video stream they will be publishing.