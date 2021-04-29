New life-saving defibrillators installed at the heart of Tata Steel’s Shotton site

Tata Steel in Shotton has taken delivery of £20,000 of the latest generation defibrillators used to help reduce heart attack deaths.

Twenty of the new life-saving devices will replace older equipment on the Deeside site which produces a range of steel products for the construction industry.

With more than 750 employees and hundreds of contractors entering and leaving the site every day there is always a chance the defibrillators will need to be called into action.

Since the first machines were installed, they have been used three times. On one occasion being credited with saving the life of a visiting lorry driver.





The new devices have been bought with support from Welsh Ambulance Service and ‘Keep the Beats’ – a funded project run by Awyr Las, The North Wales NHS charity.

Tata Steel Shotton Health, Safety & Environment Manager, Damon Winterbottom, said: “The defibrillators we currently have are nearing the end of their service, so it was important to replace them. ”

“We have had them on site for almost 10 years and have used them with positive results.”

Tomos Hughes, North Wales Pads Support Officer for Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Following a cardiac arrest, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of a defibrillator before the ambulance arrives doubles the chance of survival.”

“So we are thankful Tata Steel continues to ensure its premises and people are rescue ready 24/7. This will undoubtedly help save lives should the situation of a cardiac arrest occur.”

The new defibrillators will be positioned in key locations across the Shotton site over the next few weeks and their locations registered with the Welsh Ambulance Service

Keep The Beats is a dedicated fund within an umbrella charity, Awyr Las, The North Wales NHS charity, which provides enhanced services over and above what the NHS funds.

The project is run by frontline staff and cardiac patients, who know how vital it is to have access to defibrillators in the community.