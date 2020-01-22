New hope for high-flying Airbus apprentice Joe after the collapse of Thomas Cook

Apprentice Joe Smith had just started the second year of his aircraft maintenance engineering apprenticeship with Thomas Cook when news of the company’s sad demise emerged.

The 18-year-old had spent the first year of his apprentice training attending college in Hull, while working on a Broughton-built Hawker business jet at BAE’s training centre on Humberside.

“The Thomas Cook recruitment process was tough and included practical, skills assessments and academic tests,” recalls Joe. “I was selected as one of 15 new recruits from an application list of more than 700, so I felt very privileged to be chosen.

“When the company went into administration, I was working in the hangar maintaining Airbus A320s and A330s. We had little indication of what was happening, though we knew there were high-level talks going on to agree on a rescue package. However, over the course of the weekend, it became clear things hadn’t gone well.”

Joe, who hails from Hawarden, decided to take unilateral action and contacted Coleg Cambria with a view to enrolling on an aeronautical engineering course.

“Thomas Cook told us about support available and some job fairs that were being organised but the academic year had already started and I didn’t want to miss another year, so decided to act immediately and contact the college. It was suggested that I could be an ideal candidate for an Airbus apprenticeship, so I submitted my CV that day.

“I was surprised and delighted when I was contacted a few days later and invited in for an interview,” says Joe. “I was offered a craft apprenticeship in Aero Systems, starting in Year One and attending Coleg Cambria.”

Despite starting the programme two months late, Joe worked hard to catch up with his fellow apprentices and passed both his practical and academic, end-of term training in December.

“Since starting the Airbus apprenticeship, I have acquired many skills and learned new knowledge to improve my capabilities. It has so far been a fantastic opportunity to develop my skills and was very similar to the training I completed in Hull with Thomas Cook in BAE’s training facilities, but it’s much more convenient for me.

“I have taken a different path to my older brothers, who both decided to go to university, as have many of my friends. But for me the opportunity to learn and earn was a no-brainer and I feel lucky to have been selected as an Airbus apprentice – though perhaps unlucky to have already been made redundant at the age of 18.

“I would highly recommend apprenticeships, as you earn money and become independent while receiving invaluable work-related training.

“Once I have completed my apprenticeship, I want to carry on my education and will be seeing what my options are for further training and education, possibly completing a degree and progressing within Airbus or in the aircraft maintenance area.”

Kath Edwards, Airbus’ UK Employment Marketing Manager, adds: “We believe apprenticeships are a time-tested approach to developing well-trained, highly skilled staff by pairing on-the-job training with college or university-based learning. When our apprentices complete their training, they regularly go on to become an essential part of the workforce, ensuring we meet our business objectives.”

■ Anyone thinking about an apprenticeship can find out more about what Airbus in Broughton has to offer at two open days being held at Coleg Cambria, Kelsterton Road, Connah’s Quay.

The first event focuses on Airbus’ Craft Apprenticeships, like Joe’s, and takes place on Thursday, 23 January, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The second open day takes place on Thursday, 30 January, 5pm to 7pm, at the College’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre, and will focus on Airbus’ Degree Apprenticeships.