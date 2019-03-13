New drone rules come into force today which now makes it illegal to fly one in a large part of Flintshire

New legislation to extend the ‘no-fly’ zone around airports comes into force today.

It is now illegal to fly a drone within 5km of an airport, with major penalties for those who break the law.

The government has introduced a new rule stating that the 1km restriction from the airfield boundary is replaced by a restriction using the airfield’s existing aerodrome traffic zone (ATZ) which is generally the centre point of the runway.

The ATZ has a radius of two and a half nautical miles and then five kilometres by one kilometre zones starting from the point known as the ‘threshold’ at the end of each of the airfield’s runways.

Both zones extend upwards to a height of 2,000 feet above the airfield.

It is illegal to fly any drone at any time within these restricted zones unless permission has been given from air traffic control at the airport or, if air traffic control is not operational, from the airport itself.

The new rules mean it is now illegal to fly a drone in a wider part of Flintshire and Chester.

At the furthest points the no fly zone extends to Platt Land in Pennyfford, close the A550, Higher Shotton and Queensferry, The Lache and the A540 Parkgate Road in Chester.

Hawarden, Sandycroft the River Dee from Garden City to Westminster Park in Chester will become a no-fly zone for drones as will Higher and Lower Kinnerton as will most of Blacon and Sealand.

A map sent to Deeside.com by Chester based data scientist John Murray shows the two and a half nautical mile radius around Hawarden Airport with the extended zones at the end of the runway.

[Contains OS data © Crown copyright 2019 – click here for full-screen version]

The government has acted to bring the law change in ahead of a new Drones Bill which will give police significantly increased powers to deal with those using drones illegally.

Penalties for breaking the law on misusing drones range from fines to life imprisonment if the device is intentionally used to cause violence.

Drone users can only fly within the restriction zones if they have the correct permission from air traffic control or the airport.

On 20 March 2019, the Aviation Minister Liz Sugg will meet with global leading drone manufacturers to discuss how to tackle criminal drone use.

They are expected to discuss a range of topics including counter-drone technology and software – such as ‘geofencing’ – that could be built into drones at the point of manufacture.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said:

“The UK has been consistently at the forefront of legislation to tackle drone misuse. All drone users should be aware that flying a drone within 5km of an airport or over 400ft is a serious criminal act, one which could put lives at risk and risks penalties ranging from significant fines to a life sentence. I urge people to report any suspicious drone activity to local police or Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.”

Aviation Minister Liz Sugg, said: