New Chief Executive Officer for Connah’s Quay Nomads

Connah’s Quay Nomads has announced the appointment of Tom Houghton as its new Chief Executive Officer.

29-year-old Tom, has sat on the Board at the club for nearly four years and also serves as the current Club Secretary, a role which he will gradually relinquish when a replacement is found.

Tom also holds Board level roles with two local companies, The Educate Group, which supplies teachers and alternative teaching provision and Broughton Managed Services Ltd, which specialises in back office services such as payroll, accounts, credit control

On his appointment, Tom said; “It’s an exciting time at the club and I’m looking forward to my new role, continuing to work in conjunction with Chair, Victoria Roycroft, the management team and the great volunteers who help keep this club running as we enter our 75th year as a club.”





“One of my first tasks will be to spearhead a new three-year plan to ensure sustainability for the football club in these challenging times.”

“We have enjoyed a tremendous amount of success and progression with both the first team and academy over the last 5-6 years, but one thing that we have to address in these challenging economic times is the sustainability of the club to ensure that there are another 75 years of football ahead of us.”

Whilst currently pursuing a career in Accountancy, Tom is also a keen sportsman himself and started life post-university as a PGA Golf Professional and still plays regularly at Hawarden Golf Club and will be taking part in the club’s Three Peaks Challenge in May.