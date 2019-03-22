News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

New chief executive for Countess of Chester hospital

Published: Friday, Mar 22nd, 2019
The Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive.

Susan Gilby will start in the role on 1 April, having been Acting Chief Executive at The Countess since October.

Previously, Susan has worked as Medical Director at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Wye Valley NHS Trust and as Associate Medical Director at Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Susan, who worked at The Countess during her specialist training and whose youngest son was also born at the hospital, said:

“The Countess of Chester Hospital has a strong reputation for providing the community it serves with high quality services and for the skills and dedication of its staff.

I am delighted to have been appointed as the Chief Executive and am looking forward to working with the board, the governors, our staff and partners to build on our strengths to ensure a sustainable future for the services that our population require and working as a team in facing our challenges.”

Chairman Sir Duncan Nichol said:

“We have been very fortunate to appoint Dr Susan Gilby as our new Chief Executive Officer. The hospital and our health and care partners will be the stronger for having attracted such an outstanding medical leader and for me this fulfils a long-standing personal ambition.

During her time as Acting CEO, we have seen the leadership qualities Susan will bring and the confidence that she has already inspired. Above all we know that she will put the interests of our patients and our community first and foremost.”

