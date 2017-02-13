Network Rail £50m upgrade will see new signalling system installed from Shotton to Colwyn Bay

Work has begun on a £50m north Wales railway upgrade project, which will see the installation of a new signalling system on the North Wales Coast from Shotton to Colwyn Bay.

The project is part of Network Rail’s railway upgrade plan and includes upgrading track layout which, they say will increase the reliability of the railway in North Wales.

Work on the £50m North Wales railway upgrade project started in January and is set to finish by the summer of 2018, the new signalling equipment is due to come into operation in March 2018.

From this weekend replacement bus services are in operation between Chester and Llandudno Junction until April due to major track and signalling works at Mostyn.

Kevin Roberts, senior project manager for Network Rail Wales said:

The North Wales Railway Upgrade Project will provide greater resilience and reliability on the railway, all part of our Railway Upgrade Plan to provide a bigger and better railway for the growing number of passengers.

Network Rail is working in partnership with Arriva Trains Wales and Virgin Trains to minimise disruption during this programme of upgrade works.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at nationalrail.co.uk

Bus services will run between Chester and Llandudno Junction on the following days:

Sunday 19 February 2017

Sunday 26 February 2017

Sunday 5 March 2017

Sunday 19 March 2017

Saturday 25 March / Sunday 26 March 2017*

Sunday 2 April 2017

Passengers are advised to check late services the day before or very early morning services the morning after as bus services may also be running.

*On Saturday 25 March, the bus service will run between Chester and Rhyl. Extra buses will also be on standby over this weekend.