Nearly 70 jobs lost in Flint as Country Style Foods shuts down

Published: Thursday, Nov 1st, 2018
A Flint food manufacturing plant has closed with the loss of nearly 70 jobs.

The bakery on Aber Road is one of several owned by Leeds based Country Style Foods, it produces bread and pastry products.

In August this year Deeside.com approached the company over local concerns the site was to close.

At the time we were told by a company spokesperson: “We are in consultation with some colleagues regarding potential changes due to seasonal demand.”

However those fears have now be realised with the total closure of the site on Wednesday.

Hannah Blythyn, AM for Delyn, said the closure of the site was “extremely disappointing” and has vowed to support workers through this difficult time.

She said she would work with stakeholders to ensure staff affected by the closure would be supported through the difficult period.

“The closure of the Country Style Foods plant is extremely disappointing and the loss of jobs at the Flint site is a bitter blow for the hardworking staff.

“Going forward, I will be working with stakeholders to ensure that those affected are given the support they need during this difficult time.”

