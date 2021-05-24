National Lottery players get lucky with free Open Week offer at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

National Lottery players can enjoy free entry to RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve near Neston from Monday 7-Friday 11 June, as part of The National Lottery’s Open Week celebrations.

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands is one of hundreds of venues and visitor attractions across the UK saying thank you for the £30million raised for good causes every week by players and to welcome people back to their happy places, as part of The National Lottery Open Week.

In September, The National Lottery Heritage Fund awarded funding to the RSPB, through its Heritage Emergency Fund. The programme aims to help charities recover from a loss of revenue, and the additional costs incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This vital support during a challenging year has enabled the nature conservation charity to keep people connected to nature.

Outside of the pandemic, more than £42 billion has also been raised for good causes by Lottery players since the National Lottery began, in the areas of arts, sport, heritage and community. Burton Mere Wetlands was one such site, benefitting from support that helped to make it an even better place for wildlife and people by funding several improvements including the development of Burton Mere Wetlands’ unique visitor centre and accessible nature trails, restoring dry stone walls and opening access to an Iron Age hillfort.

To recognise this incredible contribution from Lottery players over the years, one National Lottery ticket or scratchcard entitles the holder, plus up to one other adult and three children, to free entry.

Dan Trotman, Visitor Experience Manager at the RSPB Dee Estuary reserve said: “We are delighted to be taking part in the National Lottery Open Week. ”

“We’re immensely grateful for the Lottery funding opportunities that have supported us through this past difficult year and also through previous projects here.”

“Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve is the happy place of many people and we hope National Lottery players will come along to see the fantastic facilities and nature conservation work they have contributed towards here.”

“This is a great chance to explore our trails and discover the wonderful wildlife that lives here.”

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Chair of the National Lottery Forum, said: “The National Lottery Open Week is a really exciting moment in the year for us, where an amazing variety of venues and projects across the UK give thanks to National Lottery players for the £30 million they raise each week for Good Causes.”

“Now, more than ever, people are excited to rediscover their happy place, or find a new one close to home, and we’re proud that so many incredible spaces across the sport, arts, heritage and community sectors have signed up to offer their thanks.”

For further information on the offer at Burton Mere Wetlands, including terms and conditions visit: http://bit.ly/ThanksTCs

To search for special offers at participating venues which your National Lottery ticket or scratchcard will unlock, head to NationalLotteryOpenWeek.com