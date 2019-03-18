National Child Exploitation Awareness Day event being held in Deeside today

What is CSE?

Child sexual exploitation (CSE) is a form of sexual abuse that involves the manipulation and/or coercion of young people under the age of 18 into sexual activity in exchange for things such as money, gifts, accommodation, affection or status.

The manipulation or ‘grooming’ process involves befriending children, gaining their trust, and often supplying them with drugs and alcohol, sometimes over a long period of time.

What are the signs?

• Unexplained injuries e.g. bruising

• Regularly using drugs or drinking alcohol

• Mood swings, aggression towards others

• Truancy or a drop in performance at school

• Self-harm – e.g. cutting or eating disorders

• Change in appearance, or borrowing clothes from others

• Always tired

• Unexplained relationships with older people

• Staying out late, not returning home

• They have unexplained gifts, expensive clothes, mobile phones

• Unexplained money, frequently taking part in activities requiring money

• Unknown vehicles dropping them off or picking them up

• Unknown friends on their social media sites

• Secretive phone calls and internet use

For more information about the signs of child exploitation and for help and support, visit www.knowandsee.co.uk

Awareness Event Deeside

An awareness event will take place between 10am and 2pm today at Coleg Cambria in Deeside.

Numerous agency stalls with information regarding their services and advice as well as an informative drop–in sessions.

The Event is open to the Whole Community including Young People, Parents/Carers & Professionals.

For more information, please contact Wendy Faulkner wendy.faulkner@flinthsire.gov.uk or 01352 701029