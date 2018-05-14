independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Mystery surrounds Connah’s Quay cat sculpture which appeared for a couple of days and has now gone walkies

Published: Monday, May 14th, 2018
Share:

Mystery surrounds the disappearance of a cat sculpture which appeared in Connah’s Quay over the weekend but now appears to have gone missing.

Netty Hodson spotted the sculpture on Saturday and tweeted a picture of the life-size sculpture of the cat perched above Kelsterton Road on a 12 ft pole.

The cat is the work of Flintshire artist Random – dubbed by local media as the ‘Flintshire Banksy.’

It’s believed the sculpture was erected on Friday – by Monday morning it had been removed, Random told Deeside.com he has no idea where it has gone as he didn’t remove it.

The artist is best known locally for his intricate portraits of ‘ordinary people doing ordinary things’ such as the Salmon Fisherman and the Merchant Seaman which appeared on green buoys on Dock Road.

More recently Random created a mural honouring the late Sir Terry Pratchett on a council-owned wall near Buckley town council building.

 

His work isn’t to everyone’s taste, however, when asked about ‘Flintshire Banksey’ art one grumpy County Councillor said a few years ago: “I’m not very happy about it.

You have to draw a line somewhere. Wherever you go in the USA, this sort of art form seems to be encouraged, and to some people, it seems to be a gross act of vandalism.

If these people want to want to draw attention to some of these outrageous drawings perhaps we should have a special board and let them draw away to their hearts. But for goodness sake, leave the public buildings alone.”

Deeside.com contacted Flintshire County Council on Monday morning regarding the sculpture – they are yet to respond.

LATEST NEWS:

Inspirational Flint High School teacher wins prestigious national award

Nomads sign former Tranmere and Bangor defender Danny Holmes

Connah’s Quay: Three men found living ‘appalling and squalid’ conditions following Modern Slavery operation

Four fire crews called to tackle chippy fire in Blacon on Sunday

Police football sessions credited with helping reduce anti social behaviour in Ewloe and Hawarden

New electronic message signs along A494 – getting key messages across but are they in the right place?

Urgent need for over 500 new foster families in Wales this year

Fifteen pretty in pink mums from Flintshire get muddy for charity

Biography of Deeside football legend T.G. Jones’ shortlisted for Sports Book of Year award

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn