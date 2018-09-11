Multi-award-winning bestselling writer and artist Lauren Child

Multi-award-winning bestselling writer and artist and Waterstones Children’s Laureate, Lauren Child will appear at Storyhouse in Chester this coming October.

Child is the creator of characters including Clarice Bean, Ruby Redfort, and Charlie and Lola. The latter characters have been made into a series that has won four BAFTAs and is aired in more than 34 countries.

Appearing at the award-winning cultural centre on Saturday 6 October, fans of the prolific writer can listen to Child speak about her latest book Hubert Horatio in conversation with Storyhouse’s artistic director Alex Clifton.

Alex said: Lauren Child is one of the most celebrated and influential children’s writers of our time, we are thrilled that we can bring her to Storyhouse and Chester audiences.’

Child will appear in Storyhouse’s Garret Theatre on Saturday 6 October, tickets are just £5.

To find out more and book visit storyhouse.com