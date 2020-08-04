Motorists warned of potential delays with ‘abnormal load’ transported through Flintshire

At 9.30am Wednesday, August 5 an abnormal load will be escorted from Alltami Flintshire to Llanarmon travelling along the A55 the A494 and B5430.

Motorists are being warned of potential delays on the A55 and A494 in Flintshire as police escort the transportation of an abnormal load in the area.

From 9.30am Wednesday, August 5, the load will be escorted via Alltami along the A494, past Loggerheads and onto the B5430 to Llanarmon in Wrexham County Borough

