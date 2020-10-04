Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 4th Oct 2020

Updated: Sun 4th Oct

Erratic A55 driver found to be over alcohol limit with no licence or insurance and in possession of knuckle duster

A man whose erratic driving rose the suspensions of the North Wales Police Interceptor Unit he had just gone past was found to have committed a number of alleged offences including drink driving and having a knuckle duster in his possession.

The driver was also found to be driving without a license and uninsured.

A spokesperson for the North Wales Police Interceptor Team said:

“A vehicle passed one of our officers driving erratically on the A55 this evening (Saturday, October 4)”


“When the officer stopped the vehicle to have a chat with the driver it transpired that not only did he have no licence, this meant no insurance, he was also intoxicated and had a knuckle duster in his possession.”

“Male arrested and charged with all four offences and will be off to court in the not to distant future to explain his actions.”

Under UK law, it is illegal not only to carry knuckle dusters publicly but to own them at all.

Knuckle dusters are an offensive weapon which may not be bought, sold, imported or owned in the UK.



