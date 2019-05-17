More than £5 million of Welsh Government grants being pumped into Flintshire transport schemes

More than £5 million is being pumped into Flintshire transport schemes aimed at improving safety, public transport links and cycle lanes.

The grants support Welsh Government economic priorities for jobs and growth “promoting economic activity through improved access to employment, encourage active and sustainable travel and connect communities.”

All local authorities in Wales were invited to submit applications for funding and over 100 applications were received.

The Local Transport Fund of £28.8 million will assist 52 schemes across 21 local authorities and the Local Transport Network Fund of £4.1 million will support 14 schemes across 12 local authorities.

The grants include over £20 million to improve integrated public transport.

Locally, £3.6 million will go to improve public transport and active travel on the B5129/A548 through Flintshire and on to Deeside Industrial Park.

Over £900,000 of that will be used for safer cycling routes through Deeside Industrial Estate while £702,000 will go towards Phase 2 of the Broughton to Saltney cycleway.

Speaking at a visit to the Deeside Industrial Park where he had gone to see some of the improvements being carried out, Transport Minister Ken Skates said:

“These grants are a substantial investment to support sustainable local economic growth, enhance public transport facilities, create and improve routes that will encourage more people in Wales to walk and cycle.

The successful projects, such as this in Deeside, are prime examples of the practical solutions we have asked the local authorities to design in order to make it easier for residents to connect with their places of employment and businesses, and to do so more sustainably.”

Full list of grants for Flintshire: