More details on large scale ‘affordable’ housing development alongside A494 at Ewloe emerge

More details on a large scale ‘affordable’ housing development alongside A494 at Ewloe have emerged.

Plans were initially submitted to Flintshire council in April to build 130 dwellings on a piece of land that runs alongside A494.

A full planning application for the 8.3-hectare development site which stretches from Ewloe roundabout along the A494 to Old Aston Hill has now been submitted to the council.

Warrington based Lane End Developments wants to build 43 three-bed houses, 52 two-bed houses, six 4 bed houses, 11 bungalows and 18 apartments on the greenfield site which has historically been used for “agricultural purposes.”





A design and access statement submitted as part of the planning application says an existing right of way which crosses the site will be, “redirected along the periphery of the site, which is, in essence, the position that locals walking the path take.”

The document notes the front and side elevations of proposed dwellings to be “orientated to face towards the A55, along the south-eastern boundary.”

“Therefore, no rear gardens or elevations will face towards the A5.”

This would seem to be alluding to A494 as the A55 is over 1km away and the nearest section of the A5 to Ewloe is in Corwen.

The development will see the “potential to introduce new trees and hedgerow planting within and at the perimeter of the site alongside retained natural features.”

“This could include native tree planting, mixed native hedgerow, ornamental planting.” The documents state.

The development will also “incorporate 10,800 sqm of usable public open space spread around the site.”

“The open space will also incorporate a new wildlife pond” and a 400 sq metre ‘play area.’

Each of the two and three-bed properties will have two car parking spaces while three spaces will be allocated to four-bed properties.

The development will be accessed from Liverpool Road “via a new access road which will serve the whole development.”

“Each dwelling will be provided with a shed for bike / garden storage and an area for refuse / recycling bins within the rear garden.” The document states.

The design and access statement goes onto to say, “the development will be of a medium density with a mixture of house types including detached, semi-detached houses, bungalows, and apartments, all being a maximum of 2-storey in height.”

“This will provide a large range of house types to support a diverse neighbourhood.”

“The proposed dwellings will have a brick exterior with contrasting band courses and elements of art-stone.”

“The dwellings are generally in detached, or semi-detached form with elements of terraced units, this reflects the character of Liverpool Road and the surrounding area of Ewloe.”

The developers go on to state: “We feel that the scheme will have a positive impact in this area as a direct result of its design and appearance.”

“The proposal will provide a high-quality development, creating much-needed apartments and houses for people wishing to live in the area affordably and have a positive effect on the wider community.”

A decision on the planning application will be made in June.