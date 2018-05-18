independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Mold Gold Cape coming home would add to Delyn’s tourism offer says AM

Published: Friday, May 18th, 2018
To mark International Museums Day, Hannah Blythyn AM believes Mold’s historic Gold Cape should one day return to its home town as an exhibit.

The Gold Cape, which is currently on display at the British Museum in London and is said to be one of its most prized artefacts, was found in 1833 by workmen quarrying for stone in a burial mound and is said to be between 3,600 – 3,900 years old.

During a six week stay at Wrexham County Borough Museum in 2013, more than 16,000 people visited the Gold Cape.

It has also been the highlight of special exhibitions on display in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Venice and Belgium.

Hannah Blythyn, AM for Delyn, said returning the artefact to its home town would be a huge coup.

She said: “Having the Gold Cape return to Mold is something I know many people would like to see and is an issue I have raised in the Assembly with the First Minister last year.

“I believe it would be brilliant and of huge significance to bring the Gold Cape home and work is ongoing with stakeholders to potentially make this happen one day.

“We are lucky to have such a unique and diverse tourism offer on our doorstep in Delyn and to bring the Gold Cape back to Mold would only add to that.”

When the cape was found in a stone lined grave beneath a pile of stones by a group of workmen employed to fill a ditch by levelling a nearby mound, they found it wrapped around the remains of a skeleton and attached to fabric, as well as hundreds of amber beads.

International Museums Day raises awareness of the importance of museums for developing and enrichment of culture in our communities.

It is organised around May 18 annually.

[📷 British Museum]

