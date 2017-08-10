Mold Food Festival’s Bake-Off Competition is Back!

Home bakers will once again have an opportunity to put their skills to the test in a popular competition at the region’s biggest foodie event next month.
The Best of Welsh Bake-Off Competition, organised by Mold Food & Drink Festival and the WI, is open to non-professional bakers only and now has a junior entry category to encourage budding bakers to have a go too.
This year’s competition bake is a classic coffee and walnut cake.
For this competition, the organisers are asking for an 8” cake, based on a traditional sponge recipe, infused with coffee. Once cooled, the two sponges should be filled and topped with coffee flavoured buttercream, and decorated with halved walnuts.
Emma Russell, President of the Mold WI branch said:
We’re excited to be running this competition with the Festival again. This will be the seventh year and it always receives a lot of interest which is fantastic.
We think most people will be familiar with the taste and appearance of a coffee and walnut cake so, even if they’ve never made one before, this competition is the perfect opportunity to have a go!
It’s really easy to enter as well. You can just bring your cake to the Festival on the Saturday with a completed entry form, there’s no entry fee or anything, it’s completely free.
Last year we had over thirty-five entries so we’re hoping for even more this year. It will be the second time we’ve had the junior entry category and, now that more people know about it, we’re anticipating more entries from young bakers.
We’re really looking forward to the Festival, it’s brilliant for the local community to have such a major event held here in Mold.
To enter the competition, take your coffee and walnut cake in a container to the Festival on Saturday 16th September by 4.00pm, together with a completed entry form which can be found here: www.moldfoodfestival.co.uk
Hard copies can be picked up at My Hair Lady, New Street, and Quality Cleaning Services at Oaktree Business Park, Mold as well as various cafes and shops in and around the town.
Entries will be judged at 5pm on the Saturday by a team of judges.
The winners will receive a competition trophy and certificate from the WI to be presented by celebrity chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli, on Sunday afternoon.
The Mold Food & Drink Festival takes place on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September in New Street Car Park.
A park and ride service will operate between County Hall/Clwyd Theatr Cymru and Mold town centre.
More info: www.moldfoodfestival.co.uk