Mold Food Festival’s Bake-Off Competition is Back!

Home bakers will once again have an opportunity to put their skills to the test in a popular competition at the region’s biggest foodie event next month.

The Best of Welsh Bake-Off Competition, organised by Mold Food & Drink Festival and the WI, is open to non-professional bakers only and now has a junior entry category to encourage budding bakers to have a go too.

This year’s competition bake is a classic coffee and walnut cake.

For this competition, the organisers are asking for an 8” cake, based on a traditional sponge recipe, infused with coffee. Once cooled, the two sponges should be filled and topped with coffee flavoured buttercream, and decorated with halved walnuts.

Emma Russell, President of the Mold WI branch said: