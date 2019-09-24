Mold food festival dishes up delights for thousands of visitors

From the cobbles of Coronation Street to the hills of Flintshire, chefs, cooks and bakers took centre stage at one of North Wales’ top food festivals.

The two-day feast of food and drink took place at New Street, Mold, with bumper crowds flocking to see award-winning cheesemaker and former Coronation Street actor Sean Wilson cook up a storm.

Sean was joined by a roster of local and up-and-coming chefs including Manchester’s vegetarian chef Eddie Shepherd and Ruthin’s Maria Midolo who runs her own Italian cookery school.

Free cookery sessions gave little ones the chance to make kitchen creations and live music kept the crowds entertained for both days.

There were also some added twists for this year’s event – the 14thfestival and the first run by new co-chairs Richard Howells and Gwenan Roberts.

Richard said the festival had enjoyed a bumper year for visitors and exhibitors.

“We are fortunate that Mold’s festival remains a favourite for visitors. We welcomed more than 100 of the best food and drink producers which the majority of them from right here in Wales.

“The festival is also a platform for up-and-coming talent and every year we support new food and drink businesses, giving them a springboard to launch and showcase their talents. We’re so grateful to everyone who contributed to make this year’s festival a success – the producers for joining us, the committee of volunteers who work so hard all year round, and the visitors for coming along.”

Co-chair Gwenan, who has been involved in the festival for several years, said the emphasis for this year’s organising committee had been on producing a family-focused festival.

“We wanted to look at new and exciting ways of taking the event forward. We know people love coming to visit the exhibitors’ stands, experiencing excellent street food and enjoying live music.

“But we wanted to provide new twists and turns along the way – our stilt walking chefs went down a treat, local schools and bands joined the music, we had free rides and activities for children and the opportunity to learn new skills and make treats and mementoes to take home.

“For the first time, people could also book online, which gave children free entry to the festival. We are moving the festival in a different direction and now have a great platform to build on as we close the gates this year and look ahead to next,” she added.

Next year’s festival will be held on September 19thand 20th.