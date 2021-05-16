Mold Alun pupils who traveled from Connah’s Quay on school bus last week told to self isolate

Pupils attending Mold Alun secondary school who travelled on a school bus from Connah’s Quay last week have been told to self isolate following a positive Covid case.

Those children who used the P&O Lloyd bus from Connahs Quay between Wednesday, May 12 and Friday, May 14, have been asked to self isolate until 25th May.

The school has said there has been a positive covid case identified amongst Year 11 pupils.

In an update on their social media pages, a school spokesperson said:

“If you travelled to school on the P&O Lloyd bus from Connahs Quay between Weds and Fri last week, you will need to self isolate until 25th May.”

“If you were on this bus and haven’t been contacted via email please call the school office in the morning.”

In another social media post on Sunday, the school said:

“Unfortunately, we have received notification of a positive covid case in Y11. All contacts of the positive case have received an email to their school Office365 account confirming arrangements for self-isolation.’

“All other Y11 students should attend school tomorrow.”

