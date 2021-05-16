Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 16th May 2021

Mold Alun pupils who traveled from Connah’s Quay on school bus last week told to self isolate

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Pupils attending Mold Alun secondary school who travelled on a school bus from Connah’s Quay last week have been told to self isolate following a positive Covid case.

Those children who used the P&O Lloyd bus from Connahs Quay between Wednesday, May 12 and Friday, May 14, have been asked to self isolate until 25th May.

The school has said there has been a positive covid case identified amongst Year 11 pupils.

In an update on their social media pages, a school spokesperson said:

“If you travelled to school on the P&O Lloyd bus from Connahs Quay between Weds and Fri last week, you will need to self isolate until 25th May.”

“If you were on this bus and haven’t been contacted via email please call the school office in the morning.”

In another social media post on Sunday, the school said:

“Unfortunately, we have received notification of a positive covid case in Y11. All contacts of the positive case have received an email to their school Office365 account confirming arrangements for self-isolation.’

“All other Y11 students should attend school tomorrow.”

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms should self-isolate and get a test. Coronavirus symptoms are:

  • a new continuous cough
  • a high temperature
  • loss of or change to sense of smell or taste

Book a test online

Book a test online (on GOV.UK)

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Government announce two million vaccine milestone passed

News

A lunchtime Wrexham to Bidston train service is being pulled so driver training can take place

News

Local rural champion calls on Flintshire businesses to enter national business awards

News

Mail on Sunday claims Delyn MP Rob Roberts is facing suspension from Commons over alleged inappropriate text messages

News

Chester’s electric scooter trial reaches major miles milestone

News

Nominations for the 2021 National Lottery Awards are now open for entries

News

Indoor heritage attractions, monuments and museums to re-open from 17 May in Wales

News

Public warned of ‘Covid complacency’ as indoor hospitality prepares to reopen from Monday

News

Wales “on track” for all eligible adults to be offered first dose of vaccine by mid July

News





Read 388,008 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn