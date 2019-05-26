Missing 78-year-old Penyffordd man last seen on Mold to Saltney bus on Thursday morning

Police have issued another update regarding a missing 78-year-old Penyffordd man who they are “most concerned” about.

Officers searching for Colin Purton now say he was last seen on the Mold to Saltney, Chester bus on Thursday morning.

In a previous update, police initially Mr Purton was last seen on Wednesday.

Colin Purton is 78 yo, missing fm Penyffordd, Mold . 5’ 10’’slim build short white hair, grey flat cap, red jacket, carrying a walking stick .Last seen on the Mold to Saltney #Chester bus am Thurs. 23rd May. If seen, contact North Wales Police on 0300 3300101. ref X070760. pic.twitter.com/o7VeIcGqz5 — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) May 26, 2019

Mr Purton, who is described as being 5ft 10” tall, of slim build with short white hair and who usually wears a flat cap and has a walking stick.

Police enquiries are ongoing and teams from NEWSAR (North East Wales Search and Rescue) as well as SARDA (Search and Rescue Dogs Association) are involved in the search for Mr Purton.

Sergeant Philip Wright of North Wales Police said: “We are urging local residents, including dog walkers and ramblers to keep an eye out for Mr Purton. We are also asking people to check their gardens and any outbuildings.

“I am aware that local residents have been involved with the search and I would like to thank them for their assistance.”

Anybody who may have seen Mr Purton is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number X070760.