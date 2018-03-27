Minister for Housing visits residents at new £8.2m affordable housing estate in Flintshire

Residents of an £8.2m housing estate which has provided 58 affordable homes for a Flintshire village met with Wales’ Minister for Housing and Regeneration as they marked a year since moving in.

Rebecca Evans visited the new Wales & West Housing development in Greenfield to see how residents had been settling in since it opened in January 2017.

The housing association provided £3.6m funding towards the cost of Tir Glas, which was built by Anwyl Construction.

The estate features the 3000th home provided by Wales & West Housing in North Wales and contains 44 houses and 14 apartments.

£4.6m funding for the mix of one, two, three and four bed family homes at Tir Glas came from Welsh Government Social Housing Grant.

Housing and Regeneration Minister Rebecca Evans said: “We invest in new affordable homes through our Social Housing Grant to help meet our ambitious target of 20,000 new affordable homes, and because it helps to boost the local economy, creating jobs and apprenticeships.

“It was fantastic to meet everyone involved in Tir Glas, including the residents who told me how pleased they are with their homes.”

Anne Hinchey, Chief Executive of Wales & West Housing, said: “Tir Glas is a landmark development for us in the region and built upon the same vision that we had for all of our existing homes in North Wales.

“We are committed to providing affordable housing to areas which are in most need and worked in partnership with the Welsh Government, Flintshire County Council and Anwyl Construction to deliver the scheme.

“It’s vital that we do so sustainably and 94% of spend on the project was with businesses in Wales, delivering significant economic benefits and creating employment opportunities.

“Many of the residents at Tir Glas have lived on the estate since it opened and we were delighted that Rebecca took time out to meet some of them.”

Anwyl Construction Director Tom Anwyl said: “It is always a pleasure to see a site which we have developed completed successfully with families moving into their new homes.

“Tir Glas is the latest partnership between us and Wales & West Housing for whom we have worked over several years and on a number of major projects.

“Their commitment to building new homes in North Wales gave a lifeline to the construction industry in the area and together we have won awards for several of their developments.

“That partnership has enabled us and our sub-contractors to provide apprenticeships across a range of skills and establish local supply chains so that the communities where we operate benefit from these important contracts.”

Wales & West Housing provides quality, affordable homes to more than 20,000 residents in 15 local authorities across Wales, including Flintshire, Denbighshire, Conwy and Wrexham.