Education Minister has guaranteed A Level grades in Wales cannot be lower than their AS grade

Students in Wales “can be assured” that their A Level grades reflect their work and externally assessed exams, Education Minister Kirsty Williams has said this afternoon.

The Minister has also said that, “ all appeals will be free for Welsh students, to ensure there is no financial barrier to ensure learners feel their exam grades are fair.”

Students across Wales are set to receive their A-level and AS results on Thursday.

Exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic so grades will be based on how teachers believe a student would have performed, as well as a formula applied by the exam board.





Regulatory body Qualifications Wales has already indicated many estimated results are likely to be lowered after describing them as “generous” and highlighting inconsistencies.

Concerns have been voiced that it will result in a repeat of what happened in Scotland, where many pupils were unhappy that they had been awarded lower grades than they had been predicted.

In England, A-level and GCSE students are being promised their final results will be no lower than their mock exams.

In a statement related this afternoon, Kirsty Williams said: