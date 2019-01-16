Mindless vandals target Wepre Park anglers brand new noticeboard

Connah’s Quay Angling Club is counting the cost of a mindless act of vandalism which took place earlier this week.

A brand new notice board at the Rosie Pool in Wepre Park has been trashed by vandals just three days after being put up.

The incident is understood to have taken place on Monday evening.

James Davies, Connah’s Quay Angling Club Treasurer said the club is ‘absolutely heartbroken’ by the latest bout of vandalism.

The new noticeboards, funded by Flintshire Local Volunteer Council were erected on Friday.

James said he had a voicemail from a club member on Tuesday morning telling him one of the new noticeboards has been vandalised, “it appears they have tried to force open the doors and in doing so has cracked the glass.” James said.

“As you can imagine it has left the club’s committee and bailiff team heartbroken and very angry that the club has been targeted again and it’s infrastructure damaged.” James added.

Club bailiffs have worked hard in managing the area surrounding the pool which has helped reduce anti-social behavior but the recent incidents of mindless vandalism will cost the club, which is run by volunteers, hundreds of pounds to fix.

A spokesman for the Angling Club bailiff team said: “Why do they think its ok to cause this damage, to destroy a brand-new notice board?

The team put these in place to improve the Rosie’s infrastructure and appeal and to see someone vandalise this is very disappointing.

But you’ll not win, the bailiff team will carry on with our work and continue to provide the community with an excellent fishing venue.”

Anyone with any information should contact North Wales Police on 101 or via the live web chat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support