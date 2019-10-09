News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Met office yellow warning for rain in Flintshire on Friday

Published: Wednesday, Oct 9th, 2019
The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain in Flintshire later this week.

A band of rain will arrive across parts of Wales during the early hours of Friday and then remain slow moving through much of the day.

“Within this area 15-30mm of rainfall is expected widely. 50-70mm may occur across high ground.

The band of rain will clear to the southeast by Friday evening.” The Met Office says.

The warning is in place from midnight to 6pm on Friday.

As part of the yellow warning, the Met Office says we may see:

  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
  • Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

 

