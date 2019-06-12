Met Office warning of more rain in Flintshire overnight and into Thursday

The @metoffice has issued further weather warnings with heavy rain in #AlynandDeeside for today & tomorrow with further risk of flooding & transport disruption.

Nearly a months worth of rain has fallen in Flintshire in the past 48 hours and forecasts say we will see more heavy showers pushing into north Wales overnight and into Thursday.

A complex area of low pressure across the UK which brought rain over the last two days will continue to feed in further bands of heavy and slow moving rainfall over the next few hours.

A yellow weather alert – issued by the Met Office – warning of heavy rain in Flintshire remains active until Thursday.

The Met Office says:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Speaking about today’s weather conditions and the prospect of further heavy rain overnight North Wales Police Superintendent Jane Banham said:

“Since the early hours of this morning, North Wales Police have been extremely busy in the eastern area of the force assisting the public and supporting partner agencies due to major flooding.

During this time, our control room has received a high volume of calls.

We expect the weather to deteriorate again this evening and overnight with more heavy rain forecast.

We urge people to consider whether they need to make any journeys tonight, as we already have a number of roads closed, which is having a major impact on our road network.”

[A548 closed today due to flooding – Photo: Flint CRT]

Several roads were closed during the course of the day but most appear to have reopened though traffic reports say Seahill Road both ways from Church Road to Old Sealand Road (St Bartholomew’s Church) is partially blocked.

Bretton Lane both ways from Lesters Lane to Chester Road is partially blocked due to flooding.

A number of roads around Sandycroft are affected by flooding.

A548 both ways from A5119 Aber Road to High Street is partially blocked.

A540 Parkgate Road is closed both ways from A5480 (Texaco Roundabout) to Townfield Lane.

The River Alyn at the A5119 next to the Bridge Inn in Mold – Photo: Adele]

The River Alyn burst its banks near in Pontblyddyn nr Mold, extensive flooding to Padeswood & Buckley Golf Club, Matt Hellen captured the scene using a drone.

Matt also captured video footage of the River Alyn as it flows under the A5119 in Mold.

Latest traffic report for the area states: ‘Bro Alun both ways closed due to flooding from A5119 King Street to Llys Pont-Y-Felin’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Flint Coastguard volunteers were called into action this morning as part of Civil Contingencies for local flooding.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“The team liaised with North Wales Police to identify and assess flooded areas as part of the contingency planning.

Area’s in Flint, Bagillt and Greenfield were checked.

Water levels have fortunately receded since early morning but with more rain expected throughout the evening and tomorrow morning the Team remain on standby, the situation will be re-assessed later on this afternoon.”