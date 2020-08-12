Met Office upgrade to “Amber” warning for thunderstorms

The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for severe thunderstorms through this evening.

The area had been under a yellow warning, and is for five more days currently, for thunderstorms.

The upgrade came at 5:40pm this evening, and comes with a general warning that the thunderstorms could causing flooding and disruption in a few places.

The formal forecast for tonight reads, “Scattered heavy thundery showers during the evening will continue overnight. It will turn cloudier through the early hours. A mild and muggy night under the cloud. Minimum temperature 16 °C.”





A wider general guide notes for “What to expect?” for a amber weather warnings: