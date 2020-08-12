Met Office upgrade to “Amber” warning for thunderstorms
The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for severe thunderstorms through this evening.
The area had been under a yellow warning, and is for five more days currently, for thunderstorms.
The upgrade came at 5:40pm this evening, and comes with a general warning that the thunderstorms could causing flooding and disruption in a few places.
The formal forecast for tonight reads, “Scattered heavy thundery showers during the evening will continue overnight. It will turn cloudier through the early hours. A mild and muggy night under the cloud. Minimum temperature 16 °C.”
A wider general guide notes for “What to expect?” for a amber weather warnings:
- There is a chance that fast flowing/deep water could suddenly occur, bringing a danger to life and extensive flooding of homes and businesses
- Damage to buildings/structures from lightning strikes, hail, strong winds may occur
- If flooding occurs, road closures with long delays and cancellations to bus and rail services are possible
- Rapidly changing, dangerous driving conditions from spray, sudden flooding, standing water and/or hail might occur
- Power and other essential services, such as gas, water, mobile phone service could be lost
- Communities might be completely cut off, perhaps for several days
