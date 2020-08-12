Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 12th Aug 2020

Met Office upgrade to “Amber” warning for thunderstorms

The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for severe thunderstorms through this evening.

The area had been under a yellow warning, and is for five more days currently, for thunderstorms.

The upgrade came at 5:40pm this evening, and comes with a general warning that the thunderstorms could causing flooding and disruption in a few places.

The formal forecast for tonight reads, “Scattered heavy thundery showers during the evening will continue overnight. It will turn cloudier through the early hours. A mild and muggy night under the cloud. Minimum temperature 16 °C.”


A wider general guide notes for “What to expect?” for a amber weather warnings:

  • There is a chance that fast flowing/deep water could suddenly occur, bringing a danger to life and extensive flooding of homes and businesses
  • Damage to buildings/structures from lightning strikes, hail, strong winds may occur
  • If flooding occurs, road closures with long delays and cancellations to bus and rail services are possible
  • Rapidly changing, dangerous driving conditions from spray, sudden flooding, standing water and/or hail might occur
  • Power and other essential services, such as gas, water, mobile phone service could be lost
  • Communities might be completely cut off, perhaps for several days

 



