Met Office issues yellow alert for fog which is expected in Flintshire on Wednesday

The Met Office has issued a weather alert for fog in the Flintshire area overnight and into Wednesday.

Fog is expected to develop from around midnight and become more widespread by the morning, the warning is in place until 12pm on Wednesday.

Forecasters expect the fog to be an issue around Cheshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, many other parts of North West England, as well as Flintshire.

The yellow ‘be aware’ alert means driving conditions may be difficult with some journeys likely to take longer than usual whilst there could be delays to air travel for those due to fly from Liverpool and Manchester airports.

The Met Office Chief Forecaster’s assessment:

‘Patches of fog are expected to form overnight and whilst not all areas will see them where fog patches do form visibility could be less than 100 metres. The fog patches are expected to slowly thin during Wednesday, although some patches may persist throughout the day.’