Met Office Issues AMBER weather alert as ‘Storm Doris’ hits Flintshire – Updates

09:36:42
If you come across fallen trees in the road please report to your local council. #stormDoris #staysafe
— North Wales Fire (@NorthWalesFire) February 23, 2017
Please make sure that you secure garden furniture and trampolines in this weather #stormDoris #staysafe
— North Wales Fire (@NorthWalesFire) February 23, 2017
08:32:33
Due to a tree blocking the railway between Caergwrle and Penyffordd all lines are blocked.
08:04:23
Arriva say trains between Wrexham, Shotton and Bidston have been cancelled or are being delayed due to a tree blocking the line
The following train services may be cancelled or delayed due to a tree blocking the railway
The 08:32, 09:32, 10:32, 11:32, 12:32, 13:32, 14:32, 15:32, 16:32, 17:45 and 19:48.
It appears trains will no longer call at Neston, Heswall, Upton and Bidston.
It will be starting late from Wrexham Central.
Arriva say:
We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.
If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation. Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim. For more information please visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/contactus where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.
To download the FREE ATW Tickets app for journey planning tools, real-time train service information and the ability to buy and store selected train tickets on your Smartphone
visit http://app.arrivatrainswales.co.uk
For live journey information about our network and services visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/check
07:37:25
For those heading that way today:
#BritanniaBridge now closed to ALL vehicles due to the high winds. @TrafficWalesN diverting vehicles to #MenaiBridge #StaySafe #stormdoris
— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) February 23, 2017
07:32:53
They say:
High winds brought in by “Storm Doris” are expected to affect many parts of Wales and Central England during Thursday 23rd February 2017. As a result, for safety reasons trains will have to run at reduced speed on the following routes:
Holyhead – Llandudno Junction (via Bangor)
Aberystwyth – Caersws (via Machynlleth)
Pwllheli – Machynlleth
Fishguard Harbour / Milford Haven / Pembroke Dock – Llanelli (via Carmarthen)
Shrewsbury – Birmingham Interational (via Wolverhampton & Birmingham New Street)
Passengers are advised to expect delays to their services and / or cancellations. Please allow extra time for your journey and check timetabled services regularly.
ATW services between Aberystwyth / Holyhead / Shrewsbury and Birmingham International, will terminate and start at Wolverhampton for a period from mid-morning until mid-afternoon – please check updates on the ATW website.
Passengers may use their tickets for travel on the services of London Midland, Virgin Trains and Cross Country.
We ask that customers take extra care while making journeys.
07:25:18
Roads around Deeside and heading out in both directions are all ok at the moment, heavy rain over the M56 is threatened to flood parts of the carriageway we’ve been told by somebody who has just driven but no more of an issue than usual
06:34:34
Gusts of up to 45mph have been recorded in the last hour at Hawarden as Storm Doris heads inland from the Atlantic.
Winds of up to 80mph are being forecast for North Wales and an unprecedented AMBER weather alert from the met office is in place until 8pm tonight.
A guide to Met Office weather warnings.
Gusts of 72mph have been recorded so far at Aberdaron on the Gwynedd coast.
the Met Office are warning of “Damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks”
Flintshire Bridge is expected to close later today.
02:15:50
Valid from:
Valid to:
Some very strong winds are expected on Thursday in association with storm Doris with gusts of 60-70 mph likely, and 70-80 mph on coasts and hills.
Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris. Trees are also likely to be damaged or blown over.
Heavy rain is also likely through Thursday as well as some snow over high ground as the system clears eastwards. These may prove additional hazards.
Link: Met Office Website