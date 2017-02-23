Met Office Issues AMBER weather alert as ‘Storm Doris’ hits Flintshire – Updates

Arriva say trains between Wrexham, Shotton and Bidston have been cancelled or are being delayed due to a tree blocking the line

The following train services may be cancelled or delayed due to a tree blocking the railway

The 08:32, 09:32, 10:32, 11:32, 12:32, 13:32, 14:32, 15:32, 16:32, 17:45 and 19:48.

It appears trains will no longer call at Neston, Heswall, Upton and Bidston.

It will be starting late from Wrexham Central.

Arriva say:

We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation. Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim. For more information please visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/contactus where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.

To download the FREE ATW Tickets app for journey planning tools, real-time train service information and the ability to buy and store selected train tickets on your Smartphone

visit http://app.arrivatrainswales.co.uk

For live journey information about our network and services visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/check