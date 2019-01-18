Man wanted in for alleged shoplifting at Go-Outdoors in Saltney

South Flintshire Police team has called on the public for help in locating a 38 year old man wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at Go-Outdoors in Saltney on Sunday January 6.

Police posted a photograph of Stephen Holland on social media and stated:

“Saltney Residents –

This is STEPHEN HOLLAND, 38 years old and#WANTED for a shoplifting offence which took place on Sunday 6th January at Go Outdoors in Saltney.

Please contact us with the reference number 19100006245 or get in touch with Crime Stoppers if you have any information.”

If you know his whereabouts or have any information which may help police contact them on 101 or via the live chat facility: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting the above reference number.

Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111