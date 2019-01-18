News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man wanted in for alleged shoplifting at Go-Outdoors in Saltney

Published: Friday, Jan 18th, 2019
Share:

South Flintshire Police team has called on the public for help in locating a 38 year old man wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at Go-Outdoors in Saltney on Sunday January 6.

Police posted a photograph of Stephen Holland on social media and stated:

“Saltney Residents –

This is STEPHEN HOLLAND, 38 years old and#WANTED for a shoplifting offence which took place on Sunday 6th January at Go Outdoors in Saltney. 

Please contact us with the reference number 19100006245 or get in touch with Crime Stoppers if you have any information.”

If you know his whereabouts or have any information which may help police contact them on 101 or via the live chat facility: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting the above reference number. 

Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Bruce flies the flag for Deeside trailer firm in tropical St Helena

Flintshire has fastest response time in Britain for filling in its worst potholes

Flintshire Labour AM’s amongst 28 who voted against Autism Bill

Council set to approve use of Fixed Penalty Notices for fly tipping offences

Gamers will gather at Glyndwr University in bid to break a World Record later this month.

Chester: More than 130 fines handed out to people caught peeing in public

Gladstone’s Library plays host to two Writers in Residence this February

Coleg Cambria Forensic Science students amongst three national skills gold medal winners

Plans unveiled by Welsh Government to tackle obesity


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn