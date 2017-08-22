A man has been rushed to hospital after falling from ladders in Sychden

A man has been taken to hospital this morning after he fell from a set of ladders.

A Wales Air Ambulance was called to the scene in Sychden just after 11am to reports a man had fallen from a ladder, paramedics in an emergency ambulance also attended the incident.

A spokesman for the Wales Ambulance Service said:

“We were called at about 11.05am this morning to reports a man had fallen from a ladder in Sychdyn, near Mold.

We sent the Wales Air Ambulance and a crew in an emergency ambulance and a man was taken by road to Wrexham Maelor Hospital in a stable condition.”