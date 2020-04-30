Man due in court today following burglary in Shotton
A man will appear in court in Mold today following a burglary in Shotton on Tuesday.
Jonathan Clifford Edwards, 35, from Flintshire has been charged with a burglary in Westminster Crescent and an attempted burglary in Chevron’s Road, Shotton on April 28.
Edwards has also been charged with criminal damage and possession of a controlled drug.
