Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in collision on A55 in Flintshire

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the A55 in Flintshire during the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened just before 1am today, Saturday, (September 19) and involved a Vauxhall Astra and hapopend whilst a broken down Vauxhall Grandland X was being recovered.

The Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Police attended the incident on the westbound carriageway of the A55, in the area of the Northop on-slipolice closed the road for around seven hours following the collision.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit explained: “The collision involved a Vauxhall Astra and occurred whilst a broken down Vauxhall Grandland X vehicle was being recovered from the A55.





Tragically the collision resulted in a 44- year-old man losing his life. His next of kin have been made aware.”

“We are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage to contact 101 or alternatively use the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference Y138444.”

Police say “there are no further details available at present.”