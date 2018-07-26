Man arrested in Telford following hit and run incident in Mancot which left a pedestrian seriously injured

Police say they have a arrested a man in Telford this afternoon on ‘suspicion of wounding’ following a ‘hit and run’ incident in Mancot which left a male pedestrian with a serious injury.
North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to Mancot Lane at 11.45am today to reports of a collision between male pedestrian and white Audi.
DS Iolo Edwards at Mold CID said:
“A man has been arrested in Telford, Shropshire on suspicion of wounding and will be conveyed to north Wales for questioning.
We are treating this collision as a deliberate assault.”
An Air Ambulance was also called to the incident, it landed in a field close to the scene of the collision.
Up to five police cars and two collision investigation units were spotted at the scene of the collision, a section of Mancot Lane was cordoned from the corner with Colliery Lane.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said:
“We were called today, Thursday July 26 at approximately 11.45am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Mancot Lane, Mancot, Deeside.
We responded with one emergency ambulance and an air ambulance crew, where a male patient was taken by road to the Countess of Chester Hospital, Chester.”