Man arrested in Telford following hit and run incident in Mancot which left a pedestrian seriously injured

Police say they have a arrested a man in Telford this afternoon on ‘suspicion of wounding’ following a ‘hit and run’ incident in Mancot which left a male pedestrian with a serious injury.

North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to Mancot Lane at 11.45am today to reports of a collision between male pedestrian and white Audi.

DS Iolo Edwards at Mold CID said:

“A man has been arrested in Telford, Shropshire on suspicion of wounding and will be conveyed to north Wales for questioning. We are treating this collision as a deliberate assault.”

An Air Ambulance was also called to the incident, it landed in a field close to the scene of the collision.

Up to five police cars and two collision investigation units were spotted at the scene of the collision, a section of Mancot Lane was cordoned from the corner with Colliery Lane.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: