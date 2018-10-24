Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Flintshire.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Flintshire.

Officers were called to an address in Holywell where the body of a woman was discovered.

Detective Inspector Chris Bell said:

“At 10am this morning North Wales Police were contacted and requested to attend at an address in Penyffordd, Holywell Flintshire.

On arrival officers found the body of a woman.

A man, who was also present at the address, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Crime scene investigators are at the scene.

The family of the deceased and the North East Wales coroner have been informed.

This investigation is in its early stages and a further statement will be released in due course.

We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”