Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following crash in Shotton this morning
A local councillor has said its a “miracle nobody was killed or seriously injured” following a crash which happened in Shotton this morning.
The driver of a BMW left a trail of destruction after hitting railings at high speed on both sides of Chester Road West just after 7am.
Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old man “on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath.”
Flintshire County Councillor Sean Bibby said, “damage to street furniture is enormous and I believe a gas main was damaged too, how somebody wasn’t seriously injured or killed is nothing short of a miracle.”
[A wheel from the car can be seen outside the Clwyd Hotel, around 50 -60 metres from where the car ended up]
The badly damaged A BMW 3 series came to rest near Iceland Foods, a wheel from the car was seen around 50 metres away outside the Clwyd Hotel.
Debris from the car and the guardrail was strewn across the road and a large section of the pathway.
Sgt Craig West said: “The driver has been arrested. Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the extensive damage to vehicles, railings and a gas pipe.”
A closure was in place on Chester Road West, Shotton, between King George Street and Ryeland Street.
The road has since reopened.
Photo’s: Dean Moloney/Sean Bibby
