Man arrested in Holywell following late night knife threats

Published: Friday, Aug 9th, 2019
A man has been arrested for the alleged possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in Holywell late on Thursday night.

Officers from Cheshire and North Wales Police Alliance Armed Policing Unit were called to an undisclosed address in Holywell following reports of a man ‘making threats’ with a knife.

A photograph posted on social media by police shows two armed response vehicles [ARV’s] parked outside the Premier convenience store on Holway Road. 

Police Tweeted:

“Reports of a male making threats with a knife at address in #Holywell ARVs located male & vehicle involved. One in custody for affect & possession of offensive weapon.”

