March 14th, 2018 News, Police

Man arrested after van crashed in Flintshire village

Police say a man has been arrested this morning in Flintshire after refusing a roadside drug test following a crash.

Police have closed the B5121 between Ffordd Gledlom and A541 the silver van the male was driving is currently ‘on its side’ a police spokesperson has said.

The incident happened just after 9am close to the Crown Inn pub in the village, the man has also been arrested for alleged Unauthorised Taking of a Motor Vehicle.

