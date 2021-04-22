Man arrested after “bomb hoax” at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

A man has been arrested following an incident at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital this afternoon.

North Wales Police were called to the scene at around 1pm after reports of a suspicious package at the site.

Staff had been told not to leave locations inside the hospital and refrain from touching unknown objects. Access in and out of the site had been locked off.

The hospital reopened after almost a four hour lockdown.





It was later confirmed after police investigations that a hoax phone call had been made to the hospital.

Detective Inspector Andrew Gibson said: “I can confirm that a 33 year old male, local to the Wrexham area has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“As this is a live investigation, I am unable to comment any further at this time, however I would like to take this opportunity to provide reassurance that there are no wider concerns for public safety.”